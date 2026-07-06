The furthest destination on this list is also the best weather match for actually chasing rain. Addis Ababa sits at altitude, which makes it the coolest city here by some distance, and the forecast backs that up, with an 85 to 90 per cent chance of rain through the middle of the week. It costs more to reach than the rest, but if cool and wet is genuinely the goal rather than just an excuse for a holiday, this is where you will find it.