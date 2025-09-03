Because my fave fest Onam without gold? That’s not a festival, that’s just lunch in beige
Dubai: Everyone else will tell you that Onam is about sadhya, family reunions, and the pookalam (DYI floral carpet). And yes, it is — but let’s be honest. For me, Onam is also the one time of the year where I can shamelessly dress like the love child of Snoop Dogg or Bappi Lahiri married to Usha Uthup on her most blinged-out comeback tour. And honestly? That’s the real joy of Onam.
Because nothing beats the drama of pairing a crisp Kasavu (ivory and gold) sari with jewellery that has seen more weddings, housewarmings, and scandals than I have.
A naagavadam (dramatic gold necklace with serpentine green details) across your neck? It’s practically armour. A Lakshmi mala (a necklace with gold coins stacked together) strung high on your chest or a gigantic jhimiki (earrings shaped liked an inverted umbrella)? That’s not just jewellery, it’s a family tree in 24-karat gold.
And yes, depending on how many layers I stack, I might look like Elton John on a bling spree — but who cares? Onam is the one festival where excess isn't frowned upon. Yes, simplicity rocks but some days you can channel your inner dive, ladies!
Of course, gold prices are currently auditioning for outer space (Dh400 a gram? Please). But that’s exactly why Onam isn’t about buying — it’s about flaunting what you already own. Dig into that locker, pull out the vintage pieces, polish them up, and wear them like they’re the hottest drop of the season. Because, honestly, nothing says heritage like jewellery that’s older than you, heavier than your handbag, and shinier than your neighbour’s gossip.
And then there’s the ivory-and-gold kasavu, the fashion glue that ties it all together. On its own, it’s classic. But add the gold? Suddenly it’s couture. My twin sons, draped in their mundus, look like they’ve walked straight out of a Netflix period drama, while my daughter looks amazing in something other than sporty t-shirts and barely there hot shirts. And me? Let’s just say the living room feels like a runway, and I am the showstopper no one booked but everyone is watching.
The best part? White-and-gold is so timeless, so chic, that it’s practically begging to be appropriated by luxury fashion.
Prada already “discovered” kolhapuris. Gucci flirted with gamchas. It’s only a matter of time before Louis Vuitton or Balenciaga slap a logo on kasavu and try to sell it back to us as “heritage resort wear.”
But we Malayalis know better. We’ve been serving couture with carbs for centuries.
So yes, people will go on about nostalgia, tradition, the harvest, and the mythical King Mahabali. All beautiful. But Onam, for me, is about wearing the gorgeous ivory and gold linen sari, layered in family jewellery that carries stories, sparkle, and just enough drama to start a conversation.
Because Onam without gold? That’s not a festival. That’s just lunch in beige.
