So yes, people will go on about nostalgia, tradition, the harvest, and the mythical King Mahabali. All beautiful. But Onam, for me, is about wearing the gorgeous ivory and gold linen sari, layered in family jewellery that carries stories, sparkle, and just enough drama to start a conversation.

And then there’s the ivory-and-gold kasavu, the fashion glue that ties it all together. On its own, it’s classic. But add the gold? Suddenly it’s couture. My twin sons, draped in their mundus, look like they’ve walked straight out of a Netflix period drama, while my daughter looks amazing in something other than sporty t-shirts and barely there hot shirts. And me? Let’s just say the living room feels like a runway, and I am the showstopper no one booked but everyone is watching.

Of course, gold prices are currently auditioning for outer space (Dh400 a gram? Please). But that’s exactly why Onam isn’t about buying — it’s about flaunting what you already own. Dig into that locker, pull out the vintage pieces, polish them up, and wear them like they’re the hottest drop of the season. Because, honestly, nothing says heritage like jewellery that’s older than you, heavier than your handbag, and shinier than your neighbour’s gossip.

And yes, depending on how many layers I stack, I might look like Elton John on a bling spree — but who cares? Onam is the one festival where excess isn't frowned upon. Yes, simplicity rocks but some days you can channel your inner dive, ladies!

Dubai: Everyone else will tell you that Onam is about sadhya, family reunions, and the pookalam (DYI floral carpet). And yes, it is — but let’s be honest. For me, Onam is also the one time of the year where I can shamelessly dress like the love child of Snoop Dogg or Bappi Lahiri married to Usha Uthup on her most blinged-out comeback tour. And honestly? That’s the real joy of Onam.

