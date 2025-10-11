6 K-Drama recipes to try at home in Dubai this mid-term break – from Ramyeon to Tteokbokki

Looking for a fun way to spice up your mid-term break in Dubai? Why not bring your favourite K-dramas to life—on your plate! From gooey corn dogs to fiery tteokbokki, these six recipes let you taste the magic of Korean dramas without leaving home. Perfect for children, teens, and even adults who’ve binged one too many episodes, each dish is easy and packed with flavour. So, you can slurp Shin Ramyun with an egg, enjoying a fluffy egg drop sandwich, or trying your hand at stir-fried spicy mini sausages, these recipes turn your kitchen into a K-drama set—drama-free, delicious, and totally binge-worthy.