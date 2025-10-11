6 K-Drama recipes to try at home in Dubai this mid-term break – from Ramyeon to Tteokbokki

These recipes turn your kitchen into a K-drama set—delicious, and totally binge-worthy
Looking for a fun way to spice up your mid-term break in Dubai? Why not bring your favourite K-dramas to life—on your plate! From gooey corn dogs to fiery tteokbokki, these six recipes let you taste the magic of Korean dramas without leaving home. Perfect for children, teens, and even adults who’ve binged one too many episodes, each dish is easy and packed with flavour. So, you can slurp Shin Ramyun with an egg, enjoying a fluffy egg drop sandwich, or trying your hand at stir-fried spicy mini sausages, these recipes turn your kitchen into a K-drama set—drama-free, delicious, and totally binge-worthy.
Start-Up made these famous. Sweet, cheesy, crispy, and totally binge-worthy. Here’s how to bring them to your UAE kitchen:
Ingredients (serves 4–6)
4–6 hot dogs or sausages
4–6 sticks of mozzarella cheese (optional, or mix half cheese, half sausage)
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cornmeal
1 tbsp sugar
1 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
1 egg
1/2 cup milk
Bread crumbs or panko for extra crunch
Oil for frying
Ketchup, mustard, or mayonnaise for serving
Instructions:
Prep the skewers: Insert wooden sticks into each sausage or cheese stick. If you want the classic combo, alternate half sausage, half cheese.
Make the batter: In a bowl, mix flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add egg and milk gradually, whisking until smooth. Batter should be thick enough to coat the sausage.
Coat and crumb: Dip each sausage, cheese stick into the batter. Roll in bread crumbs for extra crunch.
Fry to perfection: Heat oil in a deep pan (around 170°C). Fry each stick 3–5 minutes until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels.
Serve with flair: Sprinkle a little sugar on top, drizzle ketchup and mustard (or mayo), and dig in while pretending you’re strolling Seoul’s streets!
Pro tip: For a lighter version, use an air-fryer at 180°C for 8–10 minutes, turning halfway. Crispy outside, melty inside, zero guilt.
Inspired by K-dramas and Korean banchan, this sweet, spicy, and savory stir-fry is perfect for lunchboxes or a quick dinner. Ready in just 20 minutes!
Ingredients (serves 2–3)
8–10 mini sausages (Vienna-style or cocktail sausages)
1 small onion, sliced
1 red bell pepper, sliced
1 yellow bell pepper, sliced
1 small carrot, julienned
1 tsp sesame seeds, for garnish
1 tsp vegetable oil
For the sauce:
1 tbsp gochujang (Korean red chili paste, mild version available in UAE)
1 tbsp ketchup
1 tbsp honey or date syrup
1/2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp water (to thin sauce if needed)
Instructions:
Prep the sausages: Cut small slits along the sausages to help them absorb the sauce and cook evenly.
Heat the pan: Add oil to a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Toss in the sausages first and lightly brown them.
Add veggies: Add onion, bell peppers, and carrot. Stir-fry for 3–5 minutes until veggies are slightly tender but still crisp.
Mix the sauce: In a small bowl, combine gochujang, ketchup, honey, soy sauce, black pepper, and water. Stir well.
Toss everything together: Pour the sauce over the sausages and veggies. Stir-fry for another 2–3 minutes until everything is evenly coated and heated through.
Garnish and serve: Sprinkle sesame seeds on top. Serve with steamed rice, noodles, or pack it in lunchboxes for a K-drama-inspired treat!
Pro tip: Swap in zucchini, broccoli, or baby corn to make it even more colourful and nutritious.
You can't do without kimchi, can you?
And yes, it’s totally UAE-friendly.
Option 1: Instant kimchi
Grab ready-to-eat kimchi from Korean or international grocery stores in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or Sharjah. Perfect for busy K-drama binge nights.
Option 2: Homemade kimchi
Ingredients:
1 small napa cabbage (or green cabbage)
1–2 tsp Korean chili flakes (gochugaru)
3–4 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp ginger, minced
1–2 tsp salt
1 tsp sugar or date syrup
Optional: chopped scallions or carrots
Instructions:
Prep the cabbage: Chop cabbage into bite-sized pieces. Sprinkle with salt, massage gently, and leave for 30 minutes to soften.
Rinse and drain: Rinse the cabbage to remove excess salt and drain well.
Make the paste: Mix chili flakes, garlic, ginger, and sugar, date syrup into a paste. Adjust spice level to taste.
Combine: Toss the cabbage (and optional veggies) with the paste until fully coated.
Ferment: Pack into a clean jar, leave at room temperature for 1–2 days, then refrigerate. Taste and use to level up noodles, fried rice, or pancakes!
Pro tip: Start small with spice and gradually increase. Even a little kimchi adds that authentic K-drama flavour.
This one's pretty simple, (thank you, Crash Landing on You). Boil 2 cups of water in a small pot and add a pack of Shin Ramyun noodles along with the soup base. Once the noodles soften, crack an egg directly on top—don’t stir if you want a runny yolk. Cover the pot for 2–3 minutes to let the egg cook gently. Sprinkle chopped scallions on top, and if you like, add a spoonful of kimchi or a slice of cheese for extra flavor. Serve hot, grab your chopsticks, and slurp while binge-watching!
Every K-Drama ever. Go for it. These are chewy rice cakes bathed in a spicy, sweet sauce.
Soak glutinous rice (optional) 8–10 hours; steam if desired.
Slice bell peppers, cabbage, and spring onions.
Heat 1½ tbsp vegetable oil in a pan; sauté spring onions until soft.
Add cabbage with salt and pepper; cook until almost tender. Add bell peppers and cook 1 minute; set aside.
Boil 350ml water with a vegetable or beef stock cube (optional dried anchovies).
Mix gochujang, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and gochugaru; add to pan.
Add tteokbokki; cook 3–4 minutes, adjusting water for thick, creamy sauce.
Optional: cook ramyeon separately and add.
Stir in fried vegetables, top with mozzarella, and melt 30 seconds.
Garnish with spring onions; mix in steamed rice for a hearty, spicy-sweet meal.
You can thank Hospital Playlist for this one. Few things are as good as biting into soft, buttery bread layered with fluffy scrambled eggs, gooey melted cheese, and turkey bacon for a little savoury punch. It’s quick, satisfying, and totally customisable—add a dash of ketchup or a sprinkle of herbs if you like. Perfect for a cosy breakfast before school or a comforting snack while catching up on your favorite episodes. The mix of textures—soft eggs, crispy bacon, and melty cheese—makes it a fun, fuss-free treat that even children can help assemble, turning your kitchen into a mini K-drama café.
