One of Italy’s most cherished actors and musicians Jerry Cala will perform at Luigia, the Italian pizzeria at Rixos Premium on February 27.
Best known for his works in the 80s and 90s, Cala will take diners on a journey to the past with a live show of some of his best chart-busting tunes. Also a filmmaker and comedian, the multi-faceted Cala has been a part of several notable Italian classics of both film and music, and is a considerable part of every Italian household and childhood.
A minimum spend of Dh350 per person will guarantee a table on the night.