Tickets to the K-Pop mega show KBS Music Bank, to be held on March 21 at the Coca-Cola Arena, are now on sale.
The show, featuring performances by Twice, Seventeen, Monsta X, Jus2 as well as Exo’s Baekhyun, is the 15th world tour for Music Bank, having previously played live in cities such as Paris, Mexico City and Istanbul.
Dubai Calendar is running an early bird pre-sale promotion in celebration of the UAE and South Korea’s 40th year of diplomatic relations.
The general sale will start on February 20 at 9am via Coca-Cola Arena’s website, with prices starting from Dh250.
Music Bank in Dubai is the result of a one-year collaboration between the event host KBS, and co-organisers Makestar and Erta Ale Entertainment. An international business development specialist DBDB LAB, along with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and KOTRA (Korea Trade-investment Promotion Agency), have partnered to help make this event a reality, according to a statement.