Lifestyle exhibition Numaish will bring back Aza Fashions, a multi-designer retailer from India, for a trunk show on February 21 and 22 at the Shangri-La Hotel Dubai.

The Aza Trunk Show will be a one-stop destination for luxury fashion and occasion wear showcasing a curated range of the latest collections by more than 20 top designers including Rohit Bal, Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Urvashi Joneja, Masaba and Shivan & Narresh, among others. Customers can expect to shop from classic favourites, festive fusion to trending looks for the new season. There will also be a selection of kidswear across age groups.

Customers will also get a Style Lounge and get personal styling and shopping sessions.

“We are elated to be back in Dubai for the Aza Trunk Show. The city loves luxury shopping and we have always received such an overwhelming response,” said Devangi Parekh, director at azafashions.com. “We have personally hand-picked the hottest styles and trends, and added new designers and categories based on feedback we received last time. This upcoming pop up promises to be a delightful experience for all fashion lovers in town.”