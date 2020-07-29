Popular English comedian Jimmy Carr will bring his stand-up show to the UAE for the first time in August.
The gig, part of the Dubai Summer Surprises and Done Event’s DXBLaughs Comedy Series, will take place on August 13 and 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
“I can’t wait to visit Dubai next month as part of Dubai Summer Surprises. This will be the first time I perform for my UAE followers and hope that everyone is ready for a laugh during these strange times,” Carr said in a statement.
A well known face in the UK, Carr is known for his dark and unique sense of humour. He has also presented and appeared on numerous TV shows. Most recently, Carr has been the lead host of the UK comedy panel show ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’.
His stand-up comedy shows in the UAE will take place under strict health and safety guidelines owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apart from the capacity at the venue being limited due to social distancing measures, there will be temperature checks, mandatory mask wearing in public areas, only e-tickets, and extensive venue cleaning between both shows, among other things.
Tickets are now available via the Dubai Calendar App and the Dubai Laughs website. Prices start from Dh195. The event is suitable for those above 16 years.
Dubai Summer Surprises runs until August 29.