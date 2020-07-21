Indian comedian Daniel Fernandes hopes to get audiences laughing again — in front of their screens at home — as he performs an online stand-up show called Jokes from the Vault on July 24.
In a first for the UAE audience, Fernandes will showcase material that has never been put on any platform before.
The comedy star’s show is a medley of his best jokes from a decade of doing stand-up. He’s best known for his observational, political and dark — sometimes edgy — humour.
Fernandes is no stranger to the UAE, having performed in Dubai and Abu Dhabi multiple times over the years. He has also entertained audiences in the Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia. His YouTube channel that showcases clips of some of his best work currently has over 12 million views.
Jokes from the Vault will take place on Zoom on July 24 at 10pm. Tickets are priced at Dh30 and can be booked on https://www.townscript.com/e/daniel-fernandes-jokes-from-the-vault-uae-443412