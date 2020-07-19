The popular EDM festival Tomorrowland is mixing digital performance with real-life entertainment through the music festival Tomorrowland Around the World, which will premiere at Festival Arena by Intercontinental Dubai Festival City.
The event, which is part of the Dubai Summer Surprises, will take place on July 25 and 26.
The digital festival features first-night performances by Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Katy Perry, Paul Kalkbrenner and Steve Aoki.
On the second night, expect David Guetta, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Tiësto and Don Diablo to perform.
It promises “an extravagant experience, bringing together the planet’s biggest names in electronic dance music and the world’s best technology in 3D design, video production and special effects.”
“We are so happy to pull this off in these challenging times. We truly believe that we are destined to bring the spirit and thrill of Tomorrowland to our fans and we hope once again, to unite our fans in a responsible yet rousing manner. This is just what the doctor ordered,” said Nicolas Vandenabeele, Founder of Envie Events.
In addition, there will be fireworks and laser shows. They will also reveal details of the iconic Mainstage holding theme of 2020 ‘The Reflection of Love — Chapter 1’, during Tomorrowland.
To ensure safety, the venue has taken necessary preparations to ensure social distancing practices are adhered to. A limited amount of tickets are available.
The 21+ event goes from 6pm until 3am. Day tickets start from Dh150.