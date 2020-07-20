Drift Beach, the pool and beach club at the One & Only has launched a new deal that’s perfect for the summer. Drift’s new ‘Chic Wednesdays’ event, kicks off on July 22 and offers guests free pool and beach access when they go for breakfast at Drift Restaurant from 9am until 12pm.
Drift Restaurant recently expanded their opening hours and started serving a breakfast menu in late May. Some of their dishes include omelette egg with mushroom, tomatoes and sourdough toast, acai bowls, avocado on toast and much more.
If Wednesday doesn’t work for you, take advantage of their pool and beach offer, where you can get a 50 per cent discount on pool and beach access when you join them for breakfast.
Other weekday deals include ladies day, on Mondays and Tuesdays, where the women of the UAE can pay just Dh75 and enjoy a welcome beverage and access to the pool and beach.
Key info:
Location: One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina
Cost: Dh150 per person for weekdays, Dh200 per person for weekends
Offer: Order breakfast and get free entry on Wednesday, or order breakfast and get 50 per cent off entry on the rest of the weekdays
Timings: Pool & Beach: 10am - 7pm, Restaurant: 9am – 10pm