Dubai: Shoppers can pick up the perfect Eid Al Adha outfit, gifts for friends and family and more with the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) Flash Sale. Held for one day on Monday, July 19, the DSS Flash Sale is one of the most anticipated and enjoyable promotions of the summer-long retail festival, with many shoppers planning their spending around the one-off mega event.
The limited time only promotion will see over 100 brands slash prices by up to 90 per cent on a range of brands, products and essential items at participating stores and malls around the city.
With big savings to be enjoyed just before the start of the extra-long Eid Al Adha public holiday, the DSS Flash Sale is the ideal time to stock up on fashion essentials, pick out a whole new wardrobe or splash out on the latest gadgets and super savings up for grabs.
Participating brands include Rivoli, Al Mukhalat Perfume, Aldo, Gant, LC Waikiki, Carters, Giordano, Ace, Opti Vision, Rituals, Think Kitchen, Wrangler, United Furniture, THAT, Steve Madden, Home Centre, Yateem Optics, Dune London and many more.
Key info:
Location: City Wide
Offer: Up to 90 per cent off
When: Monday, July 19 from 10am onward