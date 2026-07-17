Burjeel Medical City and New York-based Roswell Park launch clinical and academic collaboration to advance thoracic cancer care in the UAE

The agreement was signed in New York by Dr. Candace S. Johnson, President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO of Burjeel Medical City. The signing took place in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and Dr. Sai Yendamuri, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chair of Thoracic Surgery at Roswell Park.