‘Taste Of Dubai’ tickets to go on sale this month as chefs from around the world get ready

Calling all foodies out there. The much-anticipated gastronomical festival series ‘Taste Of Dubai’ is back to tease your culinary buds at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre and they have a compelling line-up of live entertainment and cooking experiences planned.

More than 15 best restaurants in the region, world-famous chefs from all over the globe, as well some of the up-and-coming culinary talent will gather at this festival.

Each restaurant will feature a menu of three dishes, served in taster-size portions, so that festival visitors can create their own tasting menu from their favourite restaurants in the line-up.

Starting October 20, you can avail the EarlyBird tickets on www.platinumlist.net.

Ahead of the three-day event starting on February 3, here’s a look at the highlights.

Experiences:

Waterfront Market Bbq School:

Do you often burn your burgers and singe your sausages? Fear not. Thanks to Waterfront Market, they will be running a class during Taste of Dubai: BBQ School. BBQ brainbox Chef Christos Lymperis will teach you all you need to know when it comes to cooking on those coals.

Pasta Workshop:

Whether you’re a fusilli fanatic, in love with lasagne, or simply looking to spice up your spaghetti – the pasta workshop is just for you. Learn how to master this simple yet impressive skill of pasta making, which sauces pair with what pasta and of course – eat it! And if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also be able to make dumplings and take them home with you, along with a recipe card from your favourite chef.

Chef School:

Imagine receiving instant feedback from a superstar chef on cooking skills? Learn loads, from sauce secrets to vegan-friendly advice, and even how to perfect the most iconic dishes in the 30-minute cooking demonstrations.

'Taste Of Dubai' will see chefs hold master-classes Image Credit: Supplied

Live Music:

An incredible hybrid of live band, DJ and jukebox, Truly Medley Deeply (TMD), will entertain the festival goers. TMD was set up in 2010 by three teenage students at Cambridge University. Since the beginning, the band’s approach has been to take the best parts of songs and condense them into medleys.

Piano Man:

With 16 years’ experience as a professional pianist and singer, Ben Noke, has an extremely diverse repertoire, play songs from Billy Joel to Adele, One Direction to Spice Girls, Disney mashups to Meatloaf, the list goes on.

DJ Sheps: