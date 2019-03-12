Image Credit: Supplied

Milan supper club Ma’ Hidden Kitchen will return to Dubai as part of the InterContinental Dubai Marina’s #TheItalianWay pop-up series from March 18 to 23.

Called The Supper Club: Menu 39, the communal dining experience will feature a menu centred around 39 local and international ingredients served on the hotel’s 39th floor.

The five-course pairing menu has been created by Emanuele ‘Lele’ Nardoni, Melissa Arroni and Head Chef Stefano Ratti. Each set is priced at Dh350, matched with beverages.