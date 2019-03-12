Milan supper club Ma’ Hidden Kitchen will return to Dubai as part of the InterContinental Dubai Marina’s #TheItalianWay pop-up series from March 18 to 23.
Called The Supper Club: Menu 39, the communal dining experience will feature a menu centred around 39 local and international ingredients served on the hotel’s 39th floor.
The five-course pairing menu has been created by Emanuele ‘Lele’ Nardoni, Melissa Arroni and Head Chef Stefano Ratti. Each set is priced at Dh350, matched with beverages.
Reservations can be made directly with the hotel. Guests need to be 21 years or over.