Summer Restaurant Week: Budget-friendly menus at top Dubai restaurants this month, including Michelin-recognised eateries

August is the jolliest time of the year, well at least for foodies in Dubai. Food lovers can enjoy some of the best restaurants in the city at pocket-friendly prices, as Summer Restaurant Week is set to take place this month.

From August 12 to 28, restaurant-goers can enjoy special-price menus at 50 of Dubai’s casual dining and premium restaurants thanks to the promotion Visit Dubai recently announced.

Try out Michelin-recognised restaurants

If you were looking to try out eateries recognised by the Michelin guide, which was recently launched in Dubai, this promotion will help you do it in a budget-friendly way. Restaurants which are part of the guide include the Brasserie Boulud, Indya by Vineet, Fi’ila, Goldfish, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Lowe.

With everything from Japanese to Colombian places on the list, the promotion will give foodies a chance to try out various cuisines. So, if you always wanted to try out ceviche from that Latin American place you have bookmarked or that premium sashimi, directly sourced from Japan, this is the time to do it.

The Visit Dubai website allows visitors to filter the 50 restaurants according to cuisine and area in Dubai. You don’t have to go far, from Oud Metha to Palm Jumeirah, there are options for everyone.

Indian food lovers can look forward to Farzi Cafe and Varq. For those who enjoy East Asian food, there are at least 14 options including Lao, Lah Lah and Pai Thai. For those who like Middle Eastern flavours, Al Nafoora, Sikka Cafe and Bushra by Buddha Bar are listed. Over 14 restaurants offering “international” food are also participating.

Enjoy at all times of the day

Most of the restaurants in the list have set menus at similar prices. You will find that breakfast for Dhs69, a two-course lunch for Dhs95 and a three-course dinner for Dhs150. For children, menu prices start from Dhs25.