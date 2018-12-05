Take a large metal or glass mixing bowl, as it is far more hygienic. Add the flour, milk powder, sugar, bread improver (if available), the spice mix and dry yeast. Basically, nearly all the dry ingredients on the table. Mix well. Then add the butter, milk, almond and vanilla essence, and the zest, followed by the eggs one by one. Check the texture of the dough and the moisture level as you work it.