Navratri fasting recipes to try during festive season

Fasting during Navratri

During Navratri, many people choose to fast as a spiritual practice that helps purify the mind and body. This involves abstaining from certain foods such as grains, meat and eggs. Fasting is also believed to be a good way to detox our body with natural, highly nutritious food. The fasting food is simple and light, typically made with ingredients like buckwheat, water chestnut flour, and sabudana (tapioca pearls). Let's take a closer look at some of the fasting recipes.

Sabudana Khichdi

It is a popular recipe that originated in the western Indian state of Maharashtra. It is healthy, made by soaking tapioca pearls in water and adding roasted peanuts. It is easy to digest and provides an energy boost, which makes it an ideal dish to consume while fasting. The dish is easy to prepare and can quickly become a staple in your kitchen. Try it.

Navaratri special: Sabudana khichdi or tapioca pearl tempered with curry leaves and peanuts Image Credit: Shutterstock

Akkaravadisal or lentil pudding

An Indian dessert from Tamil Nadu made with lentils, jaggery, and milk. It's a creamy, rich pudding topped with nuts and flavoured with ghee. Here's the recipe.

Akkaravadisal Image Credit: Supplied

Sabudana vada or fried tapioca patty

Sabudana vada is a crunchy appetiser made with fried tapioca pearls. It is a popular dish in Indian cuisine and is best served with fresh coriander chutney. Try this recipe.

Navaratra special: Sabudana vada or deep-fried tapioca pearls Image Credit: Shuttestock

Rajgira puri or Amaranth flour deep-fried breads

Rajgira puri is a puffed, fried bread that's commonly consumed during Navratri. It's made from rajgira flour, which is a non-cereal flour that's gluten free. It is also an excellent source of calcium and soluble fibre. It has a slightly sweet, nutty, and earthy flavour. Try this recipe to make savoury puffed bread.

Navaratri special: Rajgira puri or amaranth flour deep-fried Indian breads Image Credit: Supplied/Swades vegetarian restaurant, Dubai

Aloo Tamatar Ki Sabzi, or spiced potato and tomato curry

This is a popular Indian gravy dish that can be made with only five ingredients in less than 30 minutes. It's perfect for Navratri and tastes great with puris (deep-fried bread). Here's the recipe.

Festive special - Aloo and tamatar sabzi or spiced potato cooked with tomatoes Image Credit: Shutterstock

Raw banana kebab

These crispy bites are delicious and beneficial for your health, making them an excellent way to break your fast. This shallow fried savoury dish is made with raw bananas or plantains and is best served with a bowl of freshly ground coriander chutney for dipping. Here's the recipe.

Navarati recipe: Kache kele ke kebab or vegetarian kebabs made with raw banana. Image used for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Shuttestock

Asthram

An easy 20-minute classic recipe often made during fasting in Kerala. This dish combines yam, taro root, Chinese potato, jackfruit seeds, and raw mango with fresh coconut. Here is the recipe to try at home.

Guide to making Chembu or Taro Root Asthram Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese