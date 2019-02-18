What initiatives have you taken to cater to the growing demand for organic, healthy and locally sourced food products in the UAE and the region?
As people are becoming health conscious nowadays, we are continuously improving our supermarket offerings. Our product selection currently includes specific categories and sections to highlight healthy speciality products, such as natural, organic, free range, low-carb, and diet-oriented products based on some diseases. These are the things that we have taken into consideration in the same way while offering our readily available food options, which are prepared fresh every day in our stores.
Last December, we partnered with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment for a week-long event Our Harvest Week: Proudly from UAE that promoted local UAE-grown agricultural produce. The food festival supported the government initiative in highlighting the importance of locally grown products. To date, LuLu has been procuring and selling vegetable produce grown by Zayed Higher Organisation, which is a humanitarian organisation helping people of determination and special needs with livelihood programmes, apart from the huge range of food products under the banner of LuLu brand that highlights locally produced selection.
It is a challenge to get the right selection of healthy, natural and organic products when you are serving more than 200 nationalities in the UAE. But with this fact and consideration, we do our best to carry more than 130,000 product varieties that would cater to the diverse taste preferences of a multi-ethnic community.
To make this possible, we have established our own sourcing and exporting offices from across the globe, from the US to UK, China, Far East, Africa, and India, to provide and sustain the supply of international products at the best rates.
How do you keep pace with changing consumer trends?
The inevitable combination of modern technology and dominance of millennial generation has contributed a lot to the advancement of retail trends.
LuLu Group, as both a retailer and manufacturer, has been very adaptive to these recent changes in the industry.
At LuLu, we serve our customers through the combination of our brick-and-mortar shop and online presence. Even though the e-commerce status in the UAE has not eclipsed the physical stores, this millennial generation paves the way to new shopping trends that take shape every day and encourage consumers to resort to online shopping.