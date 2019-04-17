Image Credit: Supplied

Ever eaten your meal with surround sound? A new dining concept at the Dubai World Trade Centre is promising a 3D dining experience at LMNTS (pronounced elements).

We went down to check out the new dining spot to try the experience out.

Check it out:

Located on the 33rd floor of the Shaikh Rashid Tower, LMNTS’ concept features a five-course meal, with each dish designed to stimulate all five senses, complete with holographic surround sound.

It's a unique experience unlike any other foodie situation in the city. The dining room is also quite limited, seating up to 16 people at a time, which makes it very exclusive.

The restaurateurs use the technology of 3D mapping, optical illusion and sound to tell a story. What this means is:

Every course is inspired by each of the five elements: Void, fire, water, air and earth and (without wanting to give away too much) the food is all about unique flavours and unusual textures.