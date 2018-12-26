Kayla Itsines, trainer and social media sensation, says: “There is no denying that it is difficult to eat clean all the time. And sometimes you feel like you just can’t exercise. It’s okay to rest and it’s okay to have a naughty meal. I try and balance my life out as much as possible. Honestly, I don’t really limit myself to one very naughty meal a week. Like I said, I try and live a very balanced life. So, I will have a little Greek pastry with some coffee when I visit my grandma, or I will have something delicious at dinner. I don’t consider it a cheat meal, because if you exercise and you eat well, you can actually enjoy your food and give yourself treats here and there. I never feel bad about it.”