Global Food Industries (GFI), which is part of Albatha Holding, is a world-class value-added frozen food manufacturing company. The company’s newly launched Healthy Farm Plant Protein Burgers won the ‘Most Innovative Halal Product’ award at Gulfood Innovation Awards .
Healthy Farm is the first brand to win four Gulfood Innovation Awards for three years in a row.
The event takes place annually as part of the mega Gulfood show, the largest gathering of food, beverage, and hospitality suppliers in the world.
Jacek Plewa, GFI General Manager said, “This award is a great honor for us and an enormous recognition of our products. Further inspired by these latest accolades, we will continue to innovate and provide our society with new and healthy products to promote overall well-being and healthy living. This is our responsibility to the families and local communities that we serve. We have ventured into plant-based protein food, under the new ‘Never from meat’ Healthy Farm platform because it is aligned with our commitment to the environment & animal welfare and the efforts to achieve a prosperous, healthier and happier future for the consumers.
Healthy Farm Plant Protein Burgers contain a healthy blend of superfoods with high amount of proteins, vitamins, and minerals. They have 20 per cent more proteins, 40 per cent less calories, 50 per cent less fat, 40 per cent less carbs, 60 per cent less sodium, 70 per cent more calcium, and 60 per cent more iron than ordinary chicken burgers.
“The zero-cholesterol burgers – which are available both in regular and spicy flavors - have no preservatives, no monosodium glutamate (MSG), no artificial colors, no trans fats, no dairy, no eggs and no gluten. The Healthy Farm Plant Protein Burgers are also suitable for vegan and vegetarian consumers,” said Plewa.
The new burgers are the company’s response to the growing demand for plant protein food sources. Recent reports show that 40 per cent of consumers in the UAE have expressed keenness to try healthier meat alternatives, GFI is the first and only local company to address this new shift in customer’s food preference in the UAE.
“Additionally, producing plant-based burgers entails the use of significantly less water, less land, and less energy than the traditional process. It also reduces greenhouse gas emissions. This is critical as less than four per cent of what animals eat goes into meat and milk production. The rest is released as methane, a high-potent greenhouse gas,” continued Plewa
”In keeping with Healthy Farm’s healthy and wellness commitment, the ‘Healthy Farm My Pledge’ initiative was launched, which represents a pledge to decrease Year-on-Year (YoY) the amount of salts, fats, sugars, and additives contained in its range of food offerings,” Plewa concluded.
Offering all natural, tasty, and superfood-infused products in frozen food and biscuits categories, GFI aims to reach more than two million consumers across the Middle East region guided by its 'Nothing to hide, the choice is yours' principle.