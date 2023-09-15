Going out to eat? Here are 5 restaurants and food deals to try out in Dubai

Whether you want to have an indulgent meal of burgers or go on a family day out for brunch, we have the latest offerings for you to try out in Dubai.
Dhaba Lane is celebrating National Chai Day on September 21 by serving unlimited ‘Gudh Wali Chai’ (milk tea with jaggery) for Dh5. The offer is available at their Al Karama, Al Garhoud, and Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) outlets.
Scandinavian-inspired bakery, Bageri Form, in Dubai Design District, has added new dishes to their menu. Guests can try out dishes such as the frozen peach and greek yoghurt bowl, which features grated peach, Greek yoghurt, honey, and pistachio sticks, while the carrot cake porridge has grated carrots, oats, chia seeds, Greek yoghurt, homemade almond butter, and toasted pecans.
Carnival by Trèsind introduced a family menu, which will be available to try on Sundays between 12 to 4pm. They are also offering a 50 per cent discount on meals for children between six and 12 years of age and children under six dine for free. Dishes include pumpkin bao, dal makhani, grilled prawns and more.
Vegan café Planet Terra launched an afternoon tea experience. Being served from 3 to 6pm, Monday to Wednesday, guests can try out vegan finger sandwiches and desserts, in addition to scones with homemade butter, berry jam and vanilla cream, coffee, tea and more.
Brew House at Citymax Business Bay launched a smash burger menu featuring a selection of cooked-to-order patties. Guests can try out the Brew Max, which combines crumb-fried pulled beef, fried egg, turkey bacon, mustard, and onion and the ‘Middle Eastern Shawarma’ burger topped with sumac, pickles, and crumbled feta and more.
