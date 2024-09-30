From bean to cup: Celebrate International Coffee Day with these recipes

Sip, savour, and celebrate! It's International Coffee Day on October 1, and what better way to mark it than by indulging in some exquisite coffee recipes from around the world? Whether you're a fan of Turkish coffee, South Indian filter coffee, Italian Affogato, or Spanish Latte, there's something for everyone to enjoy. From brewing the perfect cup of Turkish coffee using a Cezve to whipping up easy sugar-free tiramisu cups, these recipes offer a delightful way to mark the occasion and savour the diverse flavours of this beloved beverage. So, grab your favourite coffee beans, brew up a storm, and treat yourself to a delightful International Coffee Day celebration!

Turkish coffee

Discover the art of making the perfect cup of Turkish coffee using a traditional Cezve (coffeepot). Check out this recipe.

Serving traditional Turkish coffee Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Filter coffee

Try this refreshing filter coffee. A unique brewed beverage is a staple of South Indian culture, celebrated for its acquired taste and invigorating aroma. Here's the recipe.

Filter Coffee is a South Indian staple. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

V60 coffee

In this guide, you will learn how to brew V60 coffee, a great everyday method that produces a delicious and aromatic cup of coffee.

V60 coffee Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/ Gulf News

Spanish Latte

Indulge in the luxurious taste of a Spanish Latte - a velvety coffee treat crafted with smooth, fresh milk and sweetened with condensed milk. Give it a try.

Spanish Latte Image Credit: Supplied

Iced Mocha

For coffee lovers, we present this rich, milky coffee laced with a decadent strain of dark chocolate. Satisfy your cravings for both chocolate and coffee with this iced mocha recipe. This drink is not overly sweet, as it combines espresso and dark chocolate. Here's the recipe.

Iced mocha coffee Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Affogato

Indulge in the flavours of Italy with this delightful Affogato recipe. Experience the perfect harmony of rich, robust espresso and velvety, smooth gelato in every spoonful. You can effortlessly create this delectable treat in under five minutes, making it an ideal choice for a quick and satisfying dessert.

Affogato/Shutterstock Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tiramisu cake

Indulge in the timeless delight of Tiramisu with this classic recipe. Delicate ladyfingers soaked in rich espresso, layered with luscious mascarpone cheese await! Check out this detailed guide for step-by-step instructions.

Tiramisu cake Image Credit: Supplied

Coffee infused gluten-free chocolate cake

Try this rich and decadent coffee-infused, gluten-free chocolate cake. This decadent chocolate cake is generously topped with a silky ganache, creating a delightful blend of flavours and textures that will surely satisfy any chocolate or coffee lover's cravings.

Gluten free chocolate cake Image Credit: Supplied

Tiramisu cups

Easy sugar-free tiramisu cups: A dessert with layers of mascarpone cheese over the cake, complemented by a hint of coffee flavour. So why not give them a try and see for yourself how delicious and versatile this classic dish can be?

Sugar free Tiramisu Image Credit: Supplied

Choux pastries

Delicate pastry puffs, also known as choux pastries, are meticulously baked to golden perfection and then generously filled with a rich and creamy coffee-infused filling. Here, you can try the recipe.

Choux pastries filled with coffee cream Image Credit: Shutterstock