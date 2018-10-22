Nasma Beachfront Bar

The spot has opened up just in time for the cooler UAE outdoor season at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas. The new bar is a casual space with chilled out vibes. With a choice to sit either in the lounge or on a comfy beanbag, Nasma offers a wide variety of culinary options including hot and cold Latin American dishes, combined with a refreshing beverage selection and Latin American tunes setting the mood.

Location: Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Cost: Various

Timings: Daily from 5pm to 12am

Hakkasan

Now you have a new reason to head out for dinner. Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has relaunched their popular Taste of Hakkasan menu. Now available daily from 6-7.30pm, the menu includes a choice of soup, selection of dim sum, main courses and dessert. The new Taste of Hakkasan menu also has the Hakka steamed dim sum platter, Hakkasan signature Peking duck, stir-fry black pepper rib eye beef, crispy silver cod with XO sauce and homemade ice cream.

Location: Emirates Palace Hotel

Cost: Dh298 per person

Timings: Daily from 6-7.30pm

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

This family operated Texas barbecue restaurant has expanded outside of the US to Abu Dhabi. It’s known for slow smoked meats and home-style, wholesome Texan food. American barbecue generally focuses on slow cooking meat in specially designed smokers using hickory wood, which allows the meat to tenderise. The Yas Mall restaurant has rustic interiors and country vibes and an open kitchen provides a full view of the Pit Masters in action.

Location: Yas Mall

Cost: Various

Timings: Sunday to Wednesday from 10am to 11pm, Thursday and Friday from 11-12am

Cafe Milano

This Washington DC export offers a new, vibrant atmosphere to the capital. The modern Italian restaurant offers a classical terrazza experience, thanks to an outdoor terrace overlooking the city’s skyline. Their menu includes highlights like the Costoletta di vitello alla milanese (breaded veal chop), the Ravioli zegna (braised veal and spinach ravioli in a sage and veal reduction sauce) as well as delicious bites like focaccia, arancini and deep fried mozzarella.

Location: Lower Lobby Level, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island

Cost: Various

Timings: Sunday to Friday from 12-5.30pm and 6-11.30pm. Brunch takes place every Saturday from 12-4pm