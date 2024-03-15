Dubai and Abu Dhabi dining delights: New eats, St Patrick's Day feasts and Ramadan feasts galore!

New restaurants

Building on its award-winning legacy as an independent artisanal pizza brand, Pitfire Pizza has now opened its newest outpost in Dubai Hills. Pitfire Pizza Dubai Hills opens from 12 noon to 11pm on weekdays, and up to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Pitfire Pizza has now opened its newest outpost in Dubai Hills. Image Credit: Supplied

Lagardère Travel Retail in partnership with acclaimed French pastry chef, Christophe Adam, has opened L’Éclair de Genie in Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB). The iconic L’Éclair de Génie, under the culinary mastery of Chef Christophe Adam, promises to bring passengers at DXB an exquisite range of pastries, including what is widely acclaimed as one of the world’s best eclairs, viennoiseries and macarons.



French pastry chef, Christophe Adam, has opened L’Éclair de Genie in Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB). Image Credit: Supplied

Deals on special occasion

The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery invites guests to a vibrant St Patrick’s Day gathering. Guests can indulge in a sumptuous sharing-style menu, featuring an array of expertly prepared BBQ meats and a selection of sides. Available on March 16, from 7 to 10pm. The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery is in The First Collection – Business Bay.

On Mother's Day, March 21, James invites all mothers to enjoy a complimentary coffee, along with a beautiful flower and a heartfelt card, as tokens of gratitude for their boundless love and unwavering dedication. This special offer is available with the purchase of food at both Al Reem and Al Qana locations in Abu Dhabi.



Ramadan offers

Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with daily iftar events at Lo+Cale in Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina. This exceptional experience welcomes guests to indulge in a lavish spread featuring both international and traditional Arabic cuisines, alongside live entertainment. Available from March 9 to 21, from sunset to 9pm.

Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with daily iftar events at Lo+Cale in Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina. Image Credit: Supplied

Visit the iconic Al Khaima, located in Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, for an unforgettable buffet iftar with friends and family. It offers different menus available throughout the month from sunset to 8.30pm. Al Khaima is at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai.

Visit the iconic Al Khaima for an unforgettable buffet iftar with friends and family. Image Credit: Supplied

Famous for its sumptuous iftar, Azur, Raffles Dubai invites you to feast on an array of flavourful dishes crafted by its Lebanese Executive Chef Hassan Abdallah and his team. Available from sunset to 10pm. Azur is in Raffles Salon and Raffles Garden, Raffles Dubai.

Rx Coffee Apothecary, the Emirati-owned and home-grown coffee sensation, is offering exclusive Ramadan-themed dessert, The Moon Cake, a perfect treat to honour the month of togetherness. Rx Coffee Apothecary branches are in Jumeirah, Mirdif, Al Zahia and Meydan.

Experience gastronomic brilliance with an extensive selection of Ramadan delicacies at Address Dubai Mall’s corporate iftar buffet. Available throughout Ramadan from sunset to 8.30pm.

Experience gastronomic brilliance with an extensive selection of Ramadan delicacies at Address Dubai Mall’s corporate iftar buffet. Image Credit: Supplied

End your fast on Novikov Café’s stunning terrace, amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Burj Khalifa Lake and the mesmerising Dubai Fountain show. Available throughout Ramadan, the three-course sharing menu showcases an exquisite array of dishes. Available daily from sunset to 8.30pm.

End your fast on Novikov Café’s stunning terrace. Image Credit: Supplied

The Coffee Club is offering a specially curated menu inspired by traditional iftar meals. The set menu is designed for two to share. Coffee Club has 18 branches in the UAE.

The Coffee Club is offering a specially curated menu inspired by traditional iftar meals. Image Credit: Supplied

Counter Culture Café, nestled inside the Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel and Suites, is inviting guests to experience an authentic iftar feast for all! Delve into a vibrant iftar buffet, featuring traditional and international delicacies. Available from sunset to 9pm.

This Ramadan, Kata invites guests to experience a memorable iftar blending the richness of contemporary Japanese cuisine with the warmth of Arabic traditions. The three-course meal is available throughout Ramadan, daily, starting from sunset till late evening at Kata Dubai Mall.

Kiza African Restaurant and Lounge invites guests to immerse themselves in a unique pan-African taste safari iftar experience. Located in the heart of DIFC, Dubai, Kiza is renowned for its celebration of pan-African culture, offering a perfect blend of culinary excellence, vibrant entertainment, and immersive experiences. From 6 to 10 pm, indulge in a sharing-style dining experience.

Guests can immerse their senses and experience culinary finesse with a uniquely themed iftar buffet at Besh Turkish Kitchen located at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates. Available throughout Ramadan, from sunset to 8.30pm.

Aaliya Shisha Lounge is an urban hideaway serving up a delectable suhour a la carte and set menu option this Ramadan, with Arabic cuisine. Available daily, from 8pm to 3am. Aaliya Shisha Lounge is in Business Bay, Dubai.

Gazebo, the Indian restaurant, has launched a limited edition Royal Iftar Box, and iftar platters. Available in its 31 branches across the UAE.



Gazebo has launched a limited edition Royal Iftar Box, and iftar platters. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi

This Ramadan, enjoy a vibrant iftar spread as you dine with your friends and family at Garage. Offering a wide selection of unique delectable options from the various stations, everyone’s palate will be catered for. Available from sunset to 9pm. Garage is in W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

Experience the magical transformation of The Liwa Tent during Ramadan, featuring captivating Arabesque décor and live performances. Iftar buffet available from sunset to 9pm. A la carte for suhour menu, available from 9pm to 1am. The Liwa Tent is in Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi

Al Meylas invites you with an iftar set menu. Indulge in classic mezze like warak enab and hearty mains such as shrimp machboos, ensuring an authentic culinary experience. Available from March 10 to April 9. Iftar set menu, from sunset to 9pm. A la carte for suhour menu, from 9pm to 1am. Al Meylas is in Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi