Ramadan 2024: Iftar buffets across Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah hotels

Many hotels and restaurants across the country are offering special iftar buffets and food deals. In addition to these, many other events and offers are happening throughout the city, including Mother's Day celebrations, and new menus. If you're looking for some of the top dining options in the UAE this season, keep reading to discover what's on offer.

Citymax Hotels has announced affordable iftar buffets across its hotels in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, just in time for Ramadan 2024. At Citymax Business Bay, you can enjoy a buy 6 get one free deal on the iftar buffet at Citycafé from 7pm to 9.30pm daily.

Ramadan at Citymax Image Credit: Supplied

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel and Arabian Park Dubai is offering an iftar buffet spread that features traditional and unique dishes. At TIMO Restaurant, diners can enjoy traditional Ramadan dishes. A special offer is available for groups of up to 15 people.

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel and Arabian Park Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

The Lana, located in the Dorchester Collection, Dubai, is offering iftar and suhour experiences in its ballroom. The guests can enjoy various Arabic, Asian, Indian, and Italian cuisines, seafood, Japanese sushi, and other options. The offerings are complemented by select dishes from The Lana's signature restaurants, Riviera by Jean Imbert and Jara by Martín Berasategui. Iftar will be served from sunset to 8.30pm, whereas suhour will be served from 10pm to 1am. The Lana is in Business Bay on Marasi Drive.

The Lana Image Credit: Supplied

Palm Garden and NOÉPE, both located in Park Hyatt Dubai, will offer delightful dining experiences during Ramadan. Palm Garden boasts beautiful Arabian-inspired decor and serves an iftar buffet from sunset until 8.30pm. Meanwhile, NOÉPE serves a delicious Mediterranean suhour from an à la carte menu.

Palm Garden, Park Hyatt Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Koko Bay, a beachside restaurant in Jumeirah, Dubai, is set to offer Iftar meals to its customers. Drawing inspiration from the beautiful beaches of Bali, Koko Bay provides an a la carte menu that combines the best Asian and European comfort food.

Koko Bay Image Credit: Supplied

QD's located at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Dubai Creek Resort, will offer a daily iftar buffet, perfect for those looking for an idyllic outdoor setting right by the Dubai Creek. During Ramadan, the iftar is available every day from sunset until 9pm. The restaurant boasts a beautiful water view and offers outdoor dining.

Iftar at QD's Image Credit: Supplied

Mother's Day

TRYP by Wyndham Dubai Hotel is celebrating UAE Mother's Day by offering a complimentary iftar buffet to all mothers who dine with their families at Local, the hotel's restaurant. The offer is available on Thursday, March 21, from sunset to 10pm.

TRYP by Wyndham Dubai Hotel Image Credit: Supplied

Planet Terra is celebrating UAE Mother's Day on March 21 by offering all mothers a 10 per cent discount on their total bill throughout the day at its branches in The Greens and Ibis World Trade Centre Hotel. Planet Terra's menu is all vegan. They're serving a vegan version of 'The Benedict' for Mother's Day, with vegan poached eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, and hollandaise on sourdough toast. Planet Terra is located on the Ground Floor of the Panorama Building, The Greens, Dubai, UAE, and on the Ground Floor of Ibis World Trade Centre Hotel, Dubai, UAE. Both branches are open daily from 7.30am to 10.30pm for dine-in, takeaway, or delivery.

Planet Terra Image Credit: Supplied

New menus and more…

SEVA Table, located at Jumeirah Beach Road, is introducing a new menu for spring that celebrates the season's abundance. The menu is available daily from 12 to 10pm. Additionally, SEVA Table offers a special High Tea event every Thursday, which requires pre-reservation one day in advance and is available from 12pm to 10pm.

High Tea at SEVA Table Image Credit: Supplied

Autograph Collection offers you an International Themed Night at Habtoor Grand Resort, where you can enjoy global gastronomic delights under the stars while enjoying dishes from around the world. This event will be from 6.30pm to 10.30pm on Thursday and Sunday at the Poolside, Wednesday at Luciano's, and Saturday at Al Manara Beach Bar.

Sip and Taco at Al Manara Beach Bar Image Credit: Supplied