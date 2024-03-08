Foodie fun! Deals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Women's Day, Mother’s Day and Ramadan

Calling all foodies! Get ready for a flavour adventure through Dubai and Abu Dhabi! We're talking sweet treats for Women's Day, legendary feasts for Mother's Day, and enough shamrock-tastic eats for St. Patrick's Day to make a leprechaun do a jig! Plus, we've got the scoop on Ramadan delights.

International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women's Day, Mondoux, your friendly neighbourhood homegrown cafe chain, is offering a delectable surprise to all women this Friday - one free dessert to any woman who visits any of the three branches this Friday (March 8). Mondoux is at Downtown Fountain Views, Dubai Creek Harbour, and JBR, Dubai. Available from 8am to midnight on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on weekends.

This Women's Day, James invites the women (and men) to indulge in a delightful treat. With every order of food or coffee, women can enjoy a complimentary raspberry dipped butter croissant – one of James’ exquisite handmade creations. Available on March 8. James is at Shams Boutik Mall on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

Mother’s Day

Make this Mother’s Day truly memorable by treating your mother to an extraordinary dining experience at City Social. Relish in the carefully curated menu created by celebrity chef Jason Atherton, which features modern European cuisine intertwined with Japanese ingredients. Available on March 10. City Social is at Grosvenor House Dubai.

St Patrick’s Day

Harvesters, the British pub and sports bar at Millennium Plaza Downtown Dubai, is gearing up for St Patrick's Day celebration. Prepare to honour the spirit of the Irish with comforting dishes, Irish deals, prizes and more! From March 15 to 17, Irish patrons can enjoy a whopping 50 per cent discount off their total bill. The catch? Simply come in your finest Paddy's Day outfit to avail this limited-time offer. On March 17, a special voucher worth Dh500 will be awarded to the best-dressed guest.

Ramadan offers

Experience the spirit of Ramadan with friends and family at Purani Dilli's exclusive iftar buffet. Offering famed delicacies inspired by North Indian cuisine, the culinary team at Purani Dilli have created a lavish menu, a fusion of Mughlai and Middle Eastern flavours. It is in Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road. Available from March 9 to April 8, from sunset to 9pm.

Diners will be immersed in the flavours of authentic Arabic cuisine amidst the captivating ambience of Liv every evening. Guests will be treated to an incredible selection of international and Arabic dishes. Available during Ramadan from 6.30 to 8.30pm. Liv is in W Dubai, The Palm.

Celebrate Ramadan at Punjab Grill in Anantara Downtown Dubai and Ritz Carlton Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi, with two enticing iftar menus, available throughout Ramadan. Punjab Grill offers a lighter four-course meal for iftar, from 7 to 8pm. Its Ramadan Special Menu will be served from 8 to 11pm in a lavish five-course experience.

Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk’s offers iftar soiree at Brasserie Boulud. Indulge in a family-style menu. Children 5 years and younger eat complimentary, during Ramadan, from sunset to 8.30pm. At Soleil Pool and Lounge, enjoy suhour à la carte menu from 8 to 11pm during Ramadan.

Experience the enchanting allure of Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, as they welcome guests for a memorable iftar journey. Nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Al Qasr, the fine dining venue is renowned for its magical atmosphere and contemporary take on regional Indian cuisine. Throughout Ramadan, Atrangi’s iftar menu will be available every day from dusk to 8pm.

Indulge in a lavish iftar buffet at Barbecue Delights, a Pakistani restaurant located in JBR, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Motor City. With over 50 mouth-watering dishes offering the best of Pakistani, Afghani, and North Indian cuisines, Barbecue Delights iftar and dinner buffet is a must try this Ramadan. Available from sunset to 8.30pm.

Available throughout Ramadan, Farzi's exquisite iftar set menu offers a curated selection of dishes that evoke the spirit of tradition and togetherness. Farzi is in the Mall of Emirates, Dubai. Available during iftar hours.

Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan at 71 Steak and Grill Emirates Towers. Guests can look forward to feasting on a rich array of flavours, with the menu crafted around the art of fire dining. Its four-course menu is available daily from sunset to 9pm. 71 Steak and Grill is in Peacock Park, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Gardens, Dubai.

Gather your crew and make your way to D3 for an unforgettable iftar experience! Beloved indie burger spot, Goat, is serving up the ultimate feast: Three burgers, six chicken strips, two orders of fries, ice-cream cookies, and three soft drinks! The Ramadan package is available daily from 4 to 8pm – dine-in only. Ramadan opening hours: 9am to 2am. Goat is in The Block, Dubai District D3.

Vyne Restaurant and Terrace offers a delightful experience that beautifully blends the flavours of Levant cuisine with a sense of warmth that reminds diners of home. Available daily, from sunset to 9pm. Vyne Restaurant and Terrace is in The First Collection, Business Bay, Dubai.

Dave’s Hot Chicken promises a burst of flavour this Ramadan season. With multiple outlets spanning the region, from Dubai Mall and First Avenue Mall to JBR, the Los Angeles-born sensation brings its signature Nashville-style hot chicken to Ramadan tables across the GCC - perfect for sharing with friends and family. Dave’s Hot Chicken presents the ultimate sharing feast: the Hot Box. Offering guests the choice of 10 jumbo-size sliders or 10 generously-sized tenders, the Hot Box features seven distinct spice levels, catering to varying preferences - from no spice to the fiery ‘reaper’ level, made from the world's hottest pepper.

This Ramadan, Ida Bakery and Bistro offers an exclusive limited-time iftar and suhour menu. Diners can embrace the flavours of traditional Ramadan fare, blended with the special techniques and signature plates of Ida. Available throughout Ramadan, from dusk to 11pm. Ida Bakery and Bistro is in Downtown Dubai.

Guests are invited to a serene suhour at Haze Lounge, where Greek Mediterranean cuisine and the enchanting Dubai skyline blend seamlessly. Available daily, from 10pm to 1am. Haze Lounge is in TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, Dubai.

Indulge in a sumptuous iftar buffet at Luma Pool Lounge. Enjoy traditional Middle Eastern culinary fare featuring three menus that change daily. Available from sunset to 9pm during Ramadan. Luma Pool Lounge is in the Address Grand Creek Harbour, Dubai.

Enjoy a vast array of mouthwatering spreads this Ramadan at the Stage Pool Lounge within Occidental Al Jaddaf Hotel, Dubai. Diners can delight in a diverse selection of dishes from the Arabian Gulf and the globe, all served alongside a live cooking station. Grand iftar buffet available from March 9 to April 8, from sunset to 9pm. Suhoor buffet from 11pm to 1am.

Joe and The Juice, the Danish Concept Brand, extends a warm invitation to celebrate Ramadan with a taste of exclusivity. Embark on a sensory journey with Joe's Sahara Coffee, a special blend meticulously crafted for Ramadan. It has branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

