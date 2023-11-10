Celebrating Diwali: Buffets, set menus and more to try this weekend in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

This year if you are looking forward to celebrate the festival of lights – Diwali, with themed buffets, set menus, and entertainment, we have the list of restaurants to visit this weekend in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Set menus to try
Angar restaurant at the W Abu Dhabi is celebrating the occasion with décor, and a Diwali-themed three-course set menu. Some of the menu highlights are ‘tandoori temptation wings’, ‘butter velvet chicken euphoria’, and more. The menu is available from November 10 to 15, from 6 to 11pm.
North Indian restaurant Khyber, at the Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, also has a Diwali-themed set menu, available till November 12. From 5 to 11pm. There are dishes for vegetarians and non-vegetarians and guests can also get henna designs done on their hands as part of the festivities.
Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, at Jumeirah Al Qasr hotel, has a special seven-course set menu to mark the occasion, available till November 12. Some of the dishes include charred bhutta, kanji vada, poda mangsho, mango cham cham, and more. Guests need to reserve a table in advance to try the menu.
Armani/Amal restaurant at Armani Hotel Dubai has a three-course Diwlai menu with dishes such as Paneer Methi Chaman, Kacche Kele Ka Kofta, Chicken Bao and more. The menu is available on November 12.
Diwali buffets
Try out the buffet-style Diwali-themed brunch with live entertainment at The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views, Dubai. It will take place on Sunday, November 12, from 6.30 to 11:30pm.
You can also try Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s Diwali buffet on November 12, from 12.30 to 3pm at the property’s 365 Restaurant. Some of the dishes set to be served include, aloo chana chaat, chicken tikka with pineapple salad, hara bhara kebab, and more.
Swissôtel Al Ghurair has a Diwali dinner buffet featuring Indian cuisine. Some of the highlights include pani puri, tandoori chicken, butter chicken, and dal tadka. It is set to take place on Sunday, November 12, from 7 to 11pm.
Discount on platters
Pepe's Piri Piri serving flamed grilled chicken, has a 20 per cent discount on platters during Diwali from November 10 to 12. You can avail the offer at their Motor City and City Walk branches.
