If, like mine, your mouth is watering at those descriptions (and I’ve just had lunch), you’d understand why his food is so popular with Instagrammers. A Gen-Xer who came of age with the dawn of the internet, Back doesn’t bemoan the intrusion of social media into his restaurants. “People taking photos is good, this is why we do what we do. I believe people taking pictures of my dish is one of the first signs of respect you can get as a chef, second is when they enjoy it, of course! So we have taken this into consideration – we heat up our plates a bit more to hold the temperature of the product longer.”