7 food spots to try this Ramadan: Iftar buffets, suhoor menus and more

Ramadan 2023 will begin this week and if you are making plans for where to go for iftar and suhoor in Dubai, Gulf News has the latest offerings.

Latin American and Asian fusion

Peruvian-Japanese restaurant Nazcaa launched an iftar set menu. The offerings include starters, mains and desserts. Guests can expect dishes such as wagyu beef bao buns and langoustine taquitos, chicken glazed with spicy miso with a side of chimichurri sauce and lamb chops. For dessert, there is a fruit platter and mochi ice cream.

Guilt-free iftar and suhoor option

Lapa Eatery in Dubai announced iftar and suhoor offers, with a focus on clean eating, available daily in Ramadan.

For suhoor, guests can enjoy dishes such as butternut hummus with flatbread, yoghurt bowl with berries compote, and super-comforting pumpkin or balila soup, truffle scrambled egg, shakshuka, sweet potato benedict, manakish zaatar and eggplant avocado on toast. The iftar spread has starters such as baked falafel, tabbouleh salad, hummus and more. Choices for mains include a choice of vegetable or margarita pizza, gluten-free chicken quinoa biryani, and a beef bowl.

Iftar buffet and suhoor on a terrace

Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai has offers for suhoor and iftar at two of their restaurants. At Open Sesame restaurant and café, guests can enjoy an iftar buffet that includes cold and hot mezze, a soup station, main courses, dessert and more. Dishes include Middle Eastern delicacies such as Ouzi, falafel, kebabs, and baklava. Guests can head to the Orange Feels Terrace for suhoor at the hotel, where they will be served a mixed mezze platter and more.

Iftar to share

Try Farzi Dubai's sharing-style iftar menu this Ramadan Image Credit: Supplied

Available from March 23, Farzi Dubai is offering a sharing-style iftar menu. Diners can enjoy starters such as kale and mango salad topped with Greek yoghurt, pecan, pomegranate and avocado bhel puri, tempura prawns with a chilli foam air, Murgh Tikka Pasanda served with an active charcoal hummus and coriander kulcha.

For mains, Palak Paneer Croquettes will be served alongside a chicken biryani, Afghani Pista Korma and more. For desserts, Farzi is offering rasmalai.

Buffet with Middle Eastern flavours

Copthorne Lakeview Hotel is offering a iftar Buffet from sunset to 9 pm. Dishes include cheese samosa, zaatar fatayer, chicken pastilla, smoked salmon and cold cuts platters, lamb and plum tajine, kibbeh bil laban and more. Suhoor will take place from 9pm until 1am, with cold mezze platters, chicken biryani, lamb majbous, foul mudammas and desserts.

From starters to desserts

Iftar spread at Bull & Bear restaurant, Waldorf Astoria DIFC Image Credit: Supplied

Bull & Bear restaurant at Waldorf Astoria DIFC has an iftar offering. Diners can look forward to an à la carte iftar menu including dishes such as grilled flat bread with dips, red lentil soup and mixed grill, Mediterranean oriental rice and some sweet treats such as kunafa, Arabian dates sticky toffee pudding, and baklava.

South Asian-style iftar buffet

Barbecue Delights is offering guests an iftar buffet that focuses on South Asian dishes. Guests can expect Pakistani, Afghani and North Indian cuisine with traditional iftar snacks, barbecued meats, rice-based dishes, curries and desserts.