7 food deals to try across the UAE: Pool day with Italian food, ramen restaurant and more

Enjoy a 1-metre pinsa (flatbread with toppings) plus four selected beverages at Isola Ristorante in Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse every Sunday, 5pm onwards. Guests can also enjoy the pool with cabanas and sunbeds at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse on Saturdays and Sundays, from 8 to 7pm, with food and beverages served from Isola Ristorante.
The Cheeky Camel at Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) has a back-to-school offer for teachers. They get 30 per cent off on the total bill from August 28 to September 10, and they can avail of it by showing their school ID.
SLRP, a ramen house, is set to open doors to its first location on September 3 at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. Guests can enjoy kushiyaki, sushi and sashimi, wagyu sandos, gyozas, and more.
Celebrate the ongoing Summer Restaurant Week in Dubai at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah's Lao and Social restaurants till August 27. Both restaurants have a curated three-course dinner menu. Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is also celebrating Emirati Women’s Day on August 28 with a spa and afternoon tea offer. Guests can enjoy a 30-minute massage and use the spa’s relaxing facilities including the steam room and sauna, and an afternoon tea at Peacock Alley, featuring pastries designed with Emirati Women’s Day in mind, and a selection of teas and coffees. The offer is valid from August 25 to 31.
Dessert Café Be.K is offering Kakigori desserts for Dh3 as they turn three. Guests can enjoy the Korean summer treat on August 31. Diners can expect snow filled with cheesecake, sticky rice, Oreo chunks, homemade sauces, and topped with glazed cheesecream. They have outlets in Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Dubai Festival City Mall.
