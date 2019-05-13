Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai

Habtoor Palace

Dine on the green, or close enough, with this iftar in Habtoor Palace’s Ramadan tent located within the property’s gardens. Guests can indulge in an iftar buffet, followed by an a la carte suhoor, with shishas, along with video and board games, including backgammon, known as tawilat alzahr in Arabic. The property also has a private VIP lounge and a complimentary children’s zone.

Location: Habtoor Palace LXR Hotels and Resorts

Cost: Dh165 per person

Timings: Iftar from sunset to 8.30pm, Suhoor from 9pm onward

Ramadan at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrate Ramadan at the QD's Tent; located at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, overlooking the Creek and Dubai skyline. Enjoy an iftar buffet, featuring an assortment of Arabic dishes and international selections. Highlights include hot and cold mezze, soups and mains like the lamb tajin and maklouba roasted chicken. There will also be a Lamb Ouzi station.

Location: QD’s, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Cost: Dh170 including iftar buffet and selected beverages

Timings: Daily from 6.30pm onwards

Godolphin Ramadan Tent

Experience dining that fuses past and present in the Godolphin Ballroom’s Ramadan Tent, where you can enjoy authentic Arabic cuisine to the sounds of the live oud.

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Cost: Dh205 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

The Meydan Ramadan Tent

The Meydan Ramadan Tent offers guests a chance to enjoy an Arabic-International inspired Iftar buffet with a spread of Emirati, Egyptian, Asian, Syrian and Lebanese cuisines to choose from. An added element of entertainment is offered in the form of their live stations which include Manakeesh baking, Chinese live woks and live sushi counters. End the meal with a range of Arabic and International desserts to choose from.

Location: The Meydan Hotel, Al Meydan Road

Cost: Dh199 per person, Children until 4 years enjoy complimentary Iftar, 50 per cent discount for children from 5 to 12 years

Timings: Daily from sunset to 8.45pm

Fairuz Tent

Back for its third year, Fairuz is serving a traditional iftar buffet and Arabic entertainment. Set within the hotel’s ballroom, the tent is designed in shades of white, blue, with hints of turquoise.

A new addition this year is a fully air-conditioned suhoor tent, offering shisha and a la carte mezze until the early hours.

Location: Fairmont The Palm

Price: Dh215 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Majlis at Dubai World Trade Centre

Situated in the heart of Dubai’s central business district, the Majlis at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) brings a classical Arabian atmosphere with traditional cuisine to enjoy this Ramadan. The Majlis offers a vast menu selection to experience the traditional Arabic cuisine and hospitality in an Arabesque setting.

Location: Za’abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre

Cost: Dh165 per person and Dh85 for children aged 6-12years

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Amaseena

Amaseena is the annual Majlis that takes place every year at the Ritz Carlton. The iftar buffet includes hot and cold mezze as well as mains like mandi-cooked lamb, tagine cooked in authentic clay cookware and a spread of nine food stations highlighting Middle Eastern cuisine with dishes from Morocco, Lebanon and Persia as well as international delicacies including Peruvian and Italian.

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, The Walk JBR, Amaseena Majlis - Lou’ Lou’A Ballroom,

Costs: Dh205 per person

Timing: Daily from sunset to 8.30pm

Asateer Tent

Serving iftar and suhoor to more than 60,000 guests during the Ramadan, diners will can enjoy a buffet, with a selection of Arabic favourites such as lamb kebbeh, a shawarma station and mixed grill. The tent also features 10 dessert stations, including a traditional Arabic sweet-making live station, as well as an ice cream station and a chocolate fountain.

There will also be an a la carte menu on offer during suhoor, which will include hot and cold mezze, soup, grilled meat and seafood, Ramadan desserts and a variety of shishas. Visitors will also be treated to live entertainment during suhoor.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm

Price: Dh220 per person; children 4-11 years dine for Dh110

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Al Majlis at Madinat Jumeirah

Majlis at Madinat Jumeirah offers an Arabic style buffet, including soup, hot and cold mezze, fresh salads, lamb ouzi and Arabic mixed grills and much more. Desserts on offer are Kunafa,

Location: Across from Mina A Salam, Madinat Jumeirah

Cost: Dh220 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Ewaan Ramadan Tent

Palace Downtown offers a generous Middle Eastern and international buffet while oud music plays in the background. Ramadan juices and water are also on offer.

Location: The Palace Downtown Dubai

Cost: Dh255 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Abu Dhabi

Al Tasamoh Tent

Being touted as one of the largest Ramadan tents in Abu Dhabi, Al Tasamoh is designed as a traditional Moroccan courtyard, with its horseshoe shaped entrance door, glassed tiles floor and Arabesque decor. With views of Abu Dhabi islands, the tent is open for iftar and suhoor, with 12 private majlises for small group Iftars, family gatherings or enjoying shisha with friends. The buffet features an assortment of traditional Arabic and international cuisine, with live cooking stations, Arabic sweets and desserts including freshly baked kunafa.

Location: Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Dh180 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset until 9pm

Rosewood Abu Dhabi Sambusek Tent

Families, friends and large groups can enjoy a hearty iftar buffet that includes all the traditional favorites from local, regional and international cuisines. With the perfect setting overlooking the waters of the Arabian Gulf and live entertainment featuring sounds by kanoon and oud duo, Khalid & Razan, this venue is a favorite among many Abu Dhabi residents to enjoy the rest of the night.

Location: Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island

Cost: Dh240 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Sevilla restaurant and Saraya Tent

The beachfront hotel is serving an iftar menu at Sevilla, comprising hot and cold appetisers, soups, salads, traditional Arabic delicacies such as lamb ouzi along with live cooking stations serving shawarma and falafel. Meanwhile, the Saraya Tent is also open for iftar and suhoor. Guests at the tent have the choice to order from the a la carte menu or from the different set menus comprising of popular oriental dishes. Ramadan juices, non-alcoholic beverages, tea, coffee and signature shisha flavors can also be served on request. A live Qanun player to perform from 10pm to 1am every day.

Location: Al Raha Beach Hotel, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Sevilla buffet priced at Dh210 per person; children to pay Dh110. Saraya Tent set menus priced at Dh90 per person.

Timings: Daily from sunset until 10.30pm

Emirates Palace Tent

Emirates Palace has custom built a Ramadan pavilion for Iftar and Suhoor in the capital. This year, the pavilion will sit in a new Location to provide stunning views of the beach. The large and open dining area will have an Iftar buffet will featuring live cooking stations, signature dishes and traditional delicacies. Live cooking and carving stations will provide grilled meats with traditional accompaniments and Emirati favourites.

Location: Emirates Palace, Ramadan Pavilion, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Dh295 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9.30pm

Ras Al Khaimah

Al Marjan Ramadan Tent

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority a is hosting the ‘Al Marjan Ramadan Tent’ at Puro Café and Terrace on the Al Marjan Island. The custom-built rooftop tent will welcome guests throughout the month of Ramadan offering extensive daily iftar and suhoor menus. With views of the Arabian Gulf, Al Marjan Ramadan Tent will offer visitors and residents an iftar feast steeped in traditional Arabic flavours, including hot and cold mezze, mixed grills and sweet delicacies with a contemporary feel and ambience.

Location Al Marjan Island, Puro Cafe and Terrace

Cost: Dh89 per person, Dh45 per child betwen 6 and 12, free for kids under 5