Malayalam YouTuber’s marriage claims circulate online, but details remain unverified
Dubai: Popular Malayalam YouTuber and actor Akhil NRD’s wife, Megha, has reportedly left their home, triggering widespread discussion on social media and a series of claims about the circumstances surrounding her departure.
Several posts circulating online have alleged that Megha left with a bus employee, with some describing the person as a conductor. The claim has not been independently verified, and neither Akhil nor Megha has publicly confirmed that account.
Akhil has also not publicly provided a detailed account of what happened or confirmed the circumstances in which his wife reportedly left their home.
Amid growing online attention, Akhil’s friend Sai Krishna has urged social-media users not to blame or attack Megha. According to Sai Krishna, Akhil does not want people targeting his wife and is trying to accept the situation and move forward with his life.
The comments come as different versions of the couple’s reported situation continue to circulate rapidly across social-media platforms. Users have also pointed to changes on Megha’s social-media profile as possible evidence of problems in the marriage, though such changes do not independently establish what happened between the couple.
Neither Akhil nor Megha has so far publicly provided a complete account addressing the claims circulating online.
Who is Akhil NRD?
Akhil NRD is a Malayalam content creator and actor who built a large following through videos published on social-media platforms.
His YouTube channel has nearly 4.9 million subscribers, while his Instagram account has more than 1.8 million followers, according to third-party social-media analytics.
Akhil later expanded into acting and was part of the cast of Maharaja Hostel, which was released theatrically in July 2026.
The intense attention surrounding his reported marital situation has been driven largely by social-media posts rather than confirmed statements from the people directly involved. The central claim that Megha left with a bus conductor remains unverified.