Actor Dhanush's welfare movement fuels debate on potential political ambitions
Dubai: Could Tamil cinema star Dhanush be the next actor to enter Tamil Nadu politics after Chief Minister Joseph Vijay? The question has gained attention after Dhanush's fan association was renamed the Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam, or Dhanush Welfare Movement, prompting comparisons with the grassroots organization that preceded Vijay's political career.
Tamil Nadu's ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has responded to the speculation, describing Vijay's journey from cinema to politics as an inspiration for others considering a political career. However, Dhanush has not announced any plans to enter politics.
The organization announced the renaming at a meeting in Coimbatore attended by around 3,000 office-bearers. The gathering focused on discipline, welfare activities and social responsibility, while the organization discussed strengthening its public-service work.
Dhanush did not attend the meeting. The change from a fan association to a welfare movement has nevertheless fuelled speculation about whether the actor could eventually pursue a broader public role.
The organizational change alone, however, does not confirm a political ambition or a decision to contest elections.
TVK spokesperson M Sathya Kumar welcomed the idea that Vijay's political journey could inspire others to consider entering politics.
Speaking to NDTV, Sathya Kumar said the party was pleased that its experience could serve as an example for new political ventures. He stressed that Vijay's rise had followed years of groundwork rather than happening overnight.
“Vijay worked for 30 years for this. It is not easy,” Sathya Kumar said, highlighting the time and commitment required to establish a political organization.
He also pointed out that Vijay gave up acting at the peak of his career, underscoring the commitment needed to move from cinema to full-time politics.
The latest development involving Dhanush's fan association mirrors the early organizational work behind Vijay's political journey.
Before launching TVK, Vijay built a network around his fan base and welfare activities. That network eventually provided an organizational foundation for his political ambitions.
Dhanush's newly named movement could similarly provide a platform for community initiatives. However, whether it develops into a political organization remains unclear.
Sathya Kumar cautioned that replicating Vijay's journey would not be easy, noting that electoral success requires sustained public engagement, organizational strength and full-time commitment.
The possibility of another film star entering politics matters in Tamil Nadu, where cinema and public life have been closely connected for decades.
Former chief ministers C. N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi were influential writers whose work helped shape Dravidian politics. Actor M. G. Ramachandran also made the transition from cinema to political leadership, while J. Jayalalithaa rose from a successful film career to become chief minister.
Other actors, including Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth and Kamal Haasan, also entered politics, with varying electoral fortunes. Rajinikanth, meanwhile, announced political plans but ultimately did not launch the party he had proposed.
Vijay's rise to the chief minister's office has brought renewed attention to the possibilities and challenges facing actors who seek political office.
For Dhanush, the immediate development is an organizational change, not a confirmed political debut. His next steps, including whether the welfare movement expands its activities or takes on a political role, remain unknown.
The question of whether he could follow Vijay into politics is likely to persist as observers watch how the organization develops. Until Dhanush makes a public announcement, however, any suggestion that he is preparing to enter electoral politics remains speculation.