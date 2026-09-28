Who will play Britney Spears? Sydney Sweeney leads casting buzz, Millie Bobby Brown in the mix

Millie Bobby Brown has chased the part for longest, and she has taken her own heat for it. In 2022, she told Drew Barrymore that a Britney biopic was one of her biggest career goals, saying she felt she could "tell her story in the right way and hers only." Spears appeared to push back online: "Dude I'm not dead!!!" By early 2025, with rumours swirling around her new blonde hair, Brown had softened. She called Spears an icon but said "that's her story," adding that she fully supported Spears telling it her own way. She remains firmly in the conversation.