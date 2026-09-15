Sydney Sweeney loses 200,000 Instagram followers as athletes slam ‘overt sexualisation’ in Novig sports ad

The drop comes days after Novig launched its first national campaign featuring Sweeney in a series of provocative images in which she appears nude or nearly nude while using sporting equipment to cover herself. The campaign, titled "Just Sports", launched on September 9.

"There is nothing wrong with looking good and doing sport," Nicolson said, according to The Guardian. "There is nothing wrong with embracing your femininity while also being a badass athlete."

American gymnast Gracie Kramer posted an Instagram video contrasting Sweeney's campaign with footage of herself competing, accompanied by the message: "this is what a woman in sport looks like." The response has since been echoed by other female athletes sharing images and videos of their training, competitions and achievements.

The question now is whether the attention converts into business for Novig, or whether the backlash becomes another example of a celebrity campaign that generated enormous visibility while leaving audiences arguing about the advertisement rather than the product.

Sweeney later said she was surprised by the reaction and acknowledged that her decision to remain silent had contributed to the divide. "I was honestly surprised by the reaction," she told PEOPLE, adding that she did not support the views that some people had attached to the campaign.

Losing more than 200,000 followers sounds dramatic, particularly when it happens within days of a controversial campaign. But Sweeney still has millions of Instagram followers, meaning the reported loss does not amount to anything close to a collapse of her social-media audience.

In its September 9 announcement, Novig said the campaign was designed to put the focus "entirely on sports", with Sweeney describing the concept as one intended to bring that idea to life "with confidence, humour and a playful edge".

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.