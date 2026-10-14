What we know so far about Manila's upcoming Grand Opera House

Location: Part of Westside City, a 31-hectare integrated township in Entertainment City, Parañaque, near Manila Bay.

Vision: To help establish the Philippines as the “Broadway of Asia”, attracting international productions and showcasing Filipino performing arts.

Seating capacity: Reports have cited a 2,000-seat venue, although other promotional material mentions approximately 3,000 seats. Final capacity needs confirmation.

Four-theatre district: The planned entertainment complex includes the Grand Opera House and three additional theatres: Apollo, Bohemia and Crown.

Opening date: A confirmed public opening date for the Grand Opera House has not been independently established.

Potential: The venue could generate jobs for Filipino actors, musicians, dancers, stage technicians, set designers and other creative professionals, while supporting tourism and hospitality.