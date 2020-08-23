Larry King’s son and daughter have died within 23 days of each other.
The veteran talk show host, 86, is mourning his son Andy King, 65, who died of an unexpected heart attack in late July, and his daughter, Chaia King, 52, who died earlier this week after a battle with lung cancer.
On Facebook, King shared an emotional post about the hardship of losing two of his children within less than a month of each other.
“It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King. Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed,” he wrote.
“Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer.”
King wrote that no parent should have to go through something of this nature.
“Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that,” he wrote.
King rose to fame in 1978 when he began hosting ‘The Larry King Show’, an all night call-in radio programme. But his most famous stint has been his CNN late-night interview show ‘Larry King Live’, which he hosted nightly from 1985 until 2010.
Other than the late Andy and Chaia, King has three surviving children.