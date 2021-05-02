Indian TV star Sneha Wagh is mourning the loss of her father who died nearly a month after testing positive for COVID-19.
Wagh, known for her roles in TV shows such as ‘Chandragupta Maurya’ and ‘Ek Veer Ki Ardaas – Veera’, posted an emotional note on social media in memory of her father.
“After Battling a months battle with pneumonia & covid-19, i have lost my father.... shattering our hearts into a million pieces, our biggest & strongest pillar is no more. Never felt this kind of pain before. No matter what you go through in life, losing a parent doesn’t get close to anything,” she posted.
Wagh’s loss comes at a time when India is caught in a deadly second wave of the coronavirus, which has exploded exponentially in the country since April.
Case numbers have now cross 400,000 in the country, with the death toll north of 200,000.
Several celebrities have also been affected in this second wave, with TV stars Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan also testing positive recently. Meanwhile, Bollywood has been fighting its own fight with Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and many more testing positive for the virus.
These very stars, along with names such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham and Farhan Akhstar, are using their social media reach to amplify appeals for oxygen, ICU beds and medication that is in short supply in India at present.