Even as the world grieved over the one year death anniversary of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor on April 30, his brother Randhir was being shifted to the ICU in a Mumbai hospital after he contracted COVID-19.
The father to Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, had been moved to a Mumbai hospital on April 28 after he and five other members of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
However, a day after his hospital stay, he was shifted into the ICU, with reports claiming that his condition is currently stable and the move has been a precautionary measure keeping his age and pre-conditions in mind.
“I have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit to do some further tests,” Randhir was quoted as saying to Times of India, adding: “Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time.”
The Kapoor family has faced a series of setbacks this past year with Randhir’s brothers, actors Rishi and Rajiv both passing away. While Rishi had reportedly battled leukemia over the past few years, Rajiv died on February 9 following a heart attack.
Randhir and his sister Rima Jain have been involved in a legal case to claim Rajiv’s estate as their brother’s sole surviving family. Rajiv was married in 2001 but divorced in 2003.