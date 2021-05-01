Indian Bollywood actor John Abraham Image Credit: AFP

John Abraham is the latest Bollywood star who has stepped up to lend his fame and social media reach for a good cause.

The actor announced that he has handed over his social media accounts to NGOs he is working with so they can help those who are in need of emergency supplies and medical care during the second wave that has gripped India.

“As a country we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food.,” posted Abraham.

“However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs. Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handles will be exclusively to help connect those affected with the resources they require. It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis. Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle together,” Abraham added.

Abraham joins celebrities such as Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna and Bhumi Pednekar who have all successfully overcome the coronavirus and are now using their social media to send out appeals and push out emergency numbers.

Other stars such as Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are helping with cash donations and providing meals to frontline workers.

Abraham, whose film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ was scheduled to May 13 on Eid Al Fitr, also announced last week that they have decided to postpone the release of the film on account of the rising number in COVID-19 cases in India.