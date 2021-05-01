Indian TV actress Rubina Dilaik is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.
The former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant took to her Instagram on Saturday to confirm the news, trying to find the positive in a grim diagnosis.
“I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for next 17 days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested!” she posted on Instagram.
Dilaik, who is a popular TV star appearing in shows such as ‘Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan’, ‘Punar Vivah — Ek Nayi Umeed’ and ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki’, has been using her social media to urge her fans to mask up and follow COVID-19 protocols.
India is in the grips of the deadly pandemic with weekend case numbers cross 400,000, while the death toll has crossed 200,000.
The second wave has swept through India, with several Bollywood and TV celebrities testing positive, with the latest being veteran actor Randhir Kapoor who has been shifted into an ICU in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, TV actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal died in the morning hours following complications after testing positive.
Actors such as Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, John Abraham and Varun Dhawan have been using their social media to amplify appeals of those who are in desperate need of oxygen, ICU beds or medication.
Elsewhere, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been donating money and supplying essential medical equipment while Salman Khan has launched a food truck in Mumbai to provide food to frontline workers.
Overseas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas have launched a fundraiser to collect money for those effected by the coronavirus.