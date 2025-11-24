Both the stars have been prominent faces on Indian television
Who says you need grand gestures or a 500-guest guest list to prove your love? Television actors Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana just tied the knot after—wait for it—23 years together, proving patience really is a virtue. The couple finally made it official on November 16 in Vrindavan, exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony at the Chandrodaya temple, surrounded only by their families.
The pair dropped wedding photos on Instagram (as one must), announcing their union. Announcing their wedding, Ashlesha captioned her post,
"And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs...Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings. I want to say #justmarried #grateful #us (sic)," adding heart and evil eye emojis for good measure.
The decision to marry wasn’t planned around dates or timelines but sparked by a spiritual experience. During a visit to Vrindavan earlier this year, the couple felt a strong connection to the Radha Krishna temples, which ultimately nudged them toward finally making their long relationship official. With their parents thrilled—having waited years for this moment—they chose to keep the ceremony simple and meaningful by marrying in a temple, as they told ET Times.
Ashlesha shared that Vrindavan instantly felt right for the wedding, describing the choice as natural and spontaneous. The couple agreed that a private celebration with only their families was exactly what they wanted. As they told the outlet, in their minds, they were always married.
Ashlesha is currently seen in the series ‘Jhanak’ and has been a part of shows like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Anupamaa’. Sandeep Baswana was last seen in ‘Apollena’.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox