Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is almost here — Release date, time, and streaming details

Dubai: Swifties, get ready — the biggest day of the year is almost upon us! Pop superstar Taylor Swift is dropping her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3, tonight.
So, when can you stream it on Spotify, Apple Music, and all your favorite platforms? Here’s the lowdown.
Release Date:
The Life of a Showgirl officially hits tonight, Oct. 3.
Release Time:
According to Marie Claire, the album will be available at midnight in the US on Oct. 3. That's 8am UAE time Oct. 4. Midnight magic, Swift-style!
Where to Listen:
Yes, it’s coming to all major streaming services — Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube.
Spotify & Apple Music Pre-Save:
Want to be first in line? Fans can pre-save The Life of a Showgirl on Spotify and Apple Music to get instant access the moment it drops.
Get ready to hit play and let Taylor take you on another unforgettable ride!
