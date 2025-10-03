GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is almost here — Release date, time, and streaming details

Get ready to hit play and let Taylor Swift take you on another unforgettable ride

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift
AFP

Dubai: Swifties, get ready — the biggest day of the year is almost upon us! Pop superstar Taylor Swift is dropping her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3, tonight.

So, when can you stream it on Spotify, Apple Music, and all your favorite platforms? Here’s the lowdown.

Release Date:
The Life of a Showgirl officially hits tonight, Oct. 3.

Release Time:
According to Marie Claire, the album will be available at midnight in the US on Oct. 3. That's 8am UAE time Oct. 4. Midnight magic, Swift-style!

Where to Listen:
Yes, it’s coming to all major streaming services — Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

Spotify & Apple Music Pre-Save:
Want to be first in line? Fans can pre-save The Life of a Showgirl on Spotify and Apple Music to get instant access the moment it drops.

Get ready to hit play and let Taylor take you on another unforgettable ride!

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
MusicTaylor Swift

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Taylor Swift released her new album The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift hits out at Charli XCX on new album

2m read
AP Dhillon sits down with Gulf News in a rare interview

AP Dhillon talks love and making songs in Dubai airport

6m read
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively haven't been on talking terms since the latter's case against Justin Baldoni.

Taylor Swift snubs Blake Lively at album bash

2m read
Taylor Swift's new album will release in October, this year.

Taylor Swift's new album: 5 key highlights

3m read