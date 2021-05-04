Allu Arjun-1620118346424
Actor Allu Arjun Image Credit: IANS
Fans of Telugu star Allu Arjun have heaved a collective sigh of relief after the actor provided a health update days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Arjun had emerged as the latest celebrity in India to test positive amidst a health crisis in the country that has seen a surge in cases over the past few weeks and a death toll that has crossed 200,000.

In a post on Instagram, Arjun assured his fans he was doing OK. “Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude,” the 38-year-old actor wrote on his Instagram account.

Earlier, when he had revealed his diagnosis, Arjun had joined a collective voice in India, encouraging people to stay home and follow COVID-19 protocols.

Arjun grabbed headlines last month after Salman Khan personally thanked him on social media for allowing him to recreate his hit track ‘Seeti Maar’ for his upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, which releases in UAE cinemas on May 13, in time for Eid Al Fitr.

The Hindi remake of ‘Seeti Maar’ has also resulted in a new fan-following for Arjun’s original track from 2017 with people commending his dancing skills and comparing him to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who is well-known for his moves on the dance floor.

Arjun is yet another celebrity name to be hit by COVID-19, with the virus spreading like wildfire through the entertainment industry. Bollywood and the TV industry has also been affected with A-listers such as Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood and others having battled the virus over the past several weeks.

Currently many of these celebrities are raising their voices through social media to help others who are in desperate need of medical supplies, oxygen, hospital beds or more in India.

