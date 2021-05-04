Actor Allu Arjun Image Credit: IANS

Fans of Telugu star Allu Arjun have heaved a collective sigh of relief after the actor provided a health update days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Arjun had emerged as the latest celebrity in India to test positive amidst a health crisis in the country that has seen a surge in cases over the past few weeks and a death toll that has crossed 200,000.

In a post on Instagram, Arjun assured his fans he was doing OK. “Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude,” the 38-year-old actor wrote on his Instagram account.

Earlier, when he had revealed his diagnosis, Arjun had joined a collective voice in India, encouraging people to stay home and follow COVID-19 protocols.

Arjun grabbed headlines last month after Salman Khan personally thanked him on social media for allowing him to recreate his hit track ‘Seeti Maar’ for his upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, which releases in UAE cinemas on May 13, in time for Eid Al Fitr.

The Hindi remake of ‘Seeti Maar’ has also resulted in a new fan-following for Arjun’s original track from 2017 with people commending his dancing skills and comparing him to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who is well-known for his moves on the dance floor.

Arjun is yet another celebrity name to be hit by COVID-19, with the virus spreading like wildfire through the entertainment industry. Bollywood and the TV industry has also been affected with A-listers such as Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood and others having battled the virus over the past several weeks.