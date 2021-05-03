Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has pledged $15,000 (Dh55,000) as part of author and podcaster Jay Shetty’s fund-raiser to help those struggling with COVID-19 in India.
According to reports, Roshan who has played a hit superhero character 'Krrish' has joined hands with Hollywood stars including Will Smith, singers Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres who coughed up generous amounts to help India, which is being crippled by a savage second wave of COVID-19.
According to a report in Times of India, Shetty’s star-studded fund-raiser has already collected over $4 million (Dh1.3 million).
Actors across the globe are stepping forward to help COVID-19 relief efforts in India. Stars including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop idol husband Nick Jonas came forward to raise money and urged their fans to donate towards India’s heaving health care system overburdened by COVID-19 casualties.
Hollywood actors and musicians including Reese Witherspoon, Katy Perry, Lily Singh, and Camila Cabello have also thrown their celebrity behind a worthy cause to help India.
Among Bollywood stars, actors with varying star-wattage and clout including Salman Khan, Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Taapsee Pannu, have appealed to their fans to step forward and be heroes in real life.