Image Credit: Supplied

As soon as Bollywood actor and activist Sonu Sood posted a video urging the Indian government to provide free education to children who lost their parents to COVID-19, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas threw her weight behind the issue calling him a ‘visionary philanthropist’.

In the widely-shared video, Sood is imploring Indian establishments to come up with a framework to provide free education to children orphaned by COVID-19.

“There should be a rule made that clearly states that children who lost their parents to COVID-19 have the rights to free education right up to their college level. They can either study in private or government schools/colleges, it’s their wish but it should be given to them free of cost. Such a provision should be made a rule so that the future of these children is protected,” said Sood in Hindi.

This actor has been at the forefront of providing COVID-19 relief in India. Earlier, he also helped migrant labourers to return to their towns when they lost their livelihood due to the sudden lockdown last year.

Chopra Jonas, who has been raising funds for India since the second wave of COVID-19 hit, shared Sood’s video and labelled him a ‘visionary’.

“#EveryLifeMatters Have you heard of visionary philanthropists? My colleague @sonu_sood is one such. He thinks and plans ...Firstly, I am inspired that Sonu made this critical observation. Secondly, in the typical Sonu style, he has also thought of a solution and come up with some suggestions for action. Sonu’s suggestion is to both the state and central governments to ensure free education for all children affected by Covid. Whatever stage of studies they are at — school, college, or pursuing higher studies. The aim is not to allow a pause and definitely not for the lack of finance. If ignored, a huge number of children would be left without the opportunity as adults,” said Chopra Jonas.

Apart from being one of India’s biggest cultural exports, Chopra Jonas is also UNICEF’s global ambassador.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Both Chopra Jonas and Sood have been batting for India amid the COVID-19 crisis.