Sai Dharam Tej Image Credit: Instagram.com/jetpanja/

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Telugu star Sai Dharam Tej, who was injured in a bike accident in Hyderabad, is now stable, said doctors at a private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

In a medical bulletin, Apollo Hospital also stated that all major organs of the actor were functioning well.

“He will continue to be on assisted respiration in ICU for controlled close monitoring and additional investigations will be performed during the day,” said the bulletin released Saturday.

Tej was injured on Friday night after he fell down from a bike he was riding in Madhapur, the information technology hub.

According to police, the sports bike he was riding skidded and fell near Cable Bridge in the Madhapur area. He suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to nearby Medicover Hospital by 108 ambulance, reportedly in an unconscious condition.

The 34-year-old was subsequently shifted to Apollo Hospital. Doctors said there were no major injuries to brain, spine and major organs, based on preliminary investigations. He sustained soft tissues injuries and a collar bone fracture.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Raghunandan Rao said the bike skidded and Sai Tej lost control apparently due to some sand on the road.

The police official said Tej was wearing a helmet and was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the mishap. He sustained injuries above his eye and chest.

A case was registered at Raidurgam police station under Cyberabad police commissionerate. CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced and went viral on social media.

Bike riding is the actor’s hobby. He moves around on a bike when he isn’t shooting.

As the news of the accident spread, wishes for his speedy recovery poured in from film personalities and actor’s fans.

Chiranjeevi, and other family members including producer Allu Aravind, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, actor Vaisshnav Tej, Niharika, actor Sandeep Kishan reached Apollo Hospital and enquired about the Sai Tej’s health.