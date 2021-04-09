Mammootty in 'The Priest'. Image Credit: IMDB

The Malayalam horror drama ‘The Priest’, starring Mammootty, is all set to premier digitally on April 14.

The film centres on the life of a priest with extraordinary skills and his mysterious journey of solving cold cases. The film is directed by debutant director Jofin T Chacko and marks his first collaboration with Mammootty and Manju Warrier.

Mammootty said: “I always look for roles that are different from the ones I’ve played previously. When I first read the script of The Priest, I was sure I had to do this! In this film, I am essaying the character of a priest who, like detectives tries to solve different cases coming his way through his extraordinary skills.”

The film also stars Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan and Jagadish in other prominent roles.

Chacko said: “Mammootty was my first choice for Father Benedict’s character in the film and he proved that there couldn’t have been a better choice than him. It is a dream come true moment for any filmmaker to work with such versatile stars like Mammootty and Manju Warrier on a debut project. I feel fortunate to get the two of the most loved South stars together on the screen.”

Manju Warrier said starring opposite Mammootty was a dream come true.

“Working with him for the very first time was an exhilarating experience. I was nervous at first, but he made me feel comfortable, and looking back, I am glad that I got to be a part of this film. There’s so much to learn from Mammootty Sir, I believe it naturally enhances your performance working with such brilliant co-actors,” Warrier said.