Mammootty in the poster for 'Bheeshmaparvam'. Image Credit: instagram.com/dqsalmaan
It was a proud moment for Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan as the actor unveiled the poster of his father’s latest gangster drama ‘Bheeshmaparvam’.

Directed by Amal Neerad — one of Malayalam industry’s most avant-garde, provocative and stylish talents — the poster reveals Mammootty in a foreboding pose in a linen mundu and black shirt.

Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan.

“Presenting to you the exciting first look of Bheeshma Parvam. How epic does this look. When this team comes together I go back to being a fan boy watching ‘Big B’ wide-eyed. I can’t wait to watch this slick entertainer on the big screen. All the best to Amalettan and the entire team. #fanboyfirst,” wrote Salmaan on Instagram. He also used the hashtag Mydaddystrongest, as a nod to his father’s rich legacy in film.

It’s Mammootty’s second collaboration with Neerad after their first blockbuster outing with ‘Big B’, a tale of warring gangsters that was high on slick action stunts and sharp dialogues.

Mammootty is one of the Malayalam industry’s biggest stars and boasts a career spanning over four decades.

While the release date of ‘Bheeshmaparvam’ is yet to be revealed, Mammootty is also getting ready to release his other film ‘The Priest’ on March 4 in theatres in India and worldwide. The movie also stars Manju Warrier, an actress who’s beloved to Malayalam movie fans.